Naughty & Nice- Nana Owiti’s message to King Kaka as he turns a year older

In an Instagram post, Nana talked about her ‘sunshine and rain’ in the most adorable way saying he is arguably her best friend.

“Behind every man____??? Well,He dropped me to work yesterday,he’s dropped me to work everyday last month. I have arguably the best friend EVER. We fight,we make up,we laugh but above it all we learn and do better. You know my flaws,couldn’t hide my brokenness,you know my weaknesses but you still find me completely AMAZING 🤩 A very happy birthday to my biggest support system..You are my sunshine and my rain.. Basically you make me hot and wet 😂 😂I gatchu back always and literally!!! Happy Birthday 🎉🎊🎂🎈🎁 and I love you babe @thekingkaka,” read Nana’s post.

On his posts, King Kaka shared an adorable baby picture of him captioning, “The King Is Born. 7th May. Thankyou Lord for another year. Happy New Year to me.”

The musician proposed to Ms. Owiti in 2018 during his Eastlando Royalty album launch.