Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were excited by Starehe Constituency MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar after he donated mattresses to Industrial Area Prison where MP Babu Owino is currently held.

The Mp went ahead to say that his colleague would benefit from the mattresses since he is remanded at the prison facility.

“Today I will donate over 200 mattresses to Industrial Area Prison, Starehe. I believe that remandees should be as comfortable as possible as they await the outcome of their cases. My colleague, Hon. Babu Owino, will benefit from one of the heavy-duty mattresses #TuesdayMotivation,“ read the Mp’s tweet.

Hilarious tweets after Jaguar delivers heavy Duty mattress to Babu Owino

Netizens were quick to the react to the sarcastic remarks made by the MP stating that he was petty while others congratulated him for the move stating that Mr Babu deserved to spend his life in prison.

As some commended him, other netizens criticized the move stating that there were more needy people in the society like hospitals, and children homes who needed the mattresses more than Babu Owino.

Here are some of the comments

@vickyodipo Finally a politician is making prison comfortable, you never know the next client will be the donor.

@allhaggai Wa! Enda ujiangalie kwa kioo, kiooooo, kioooooooo

@IamHillary_ We will use this against you one day,,

@gidikariuki si unakuwanga na ufala gathee

@ikuchig wewe una utoto, enjoy your one and only term in parliament

@roman_254 Your level of mediocrity is overwhelming.

@julishwa beef yenu hakuisha! si mlifanya handshake

@RealJaguarKenya You mean that's the only assistance you can give @HEBabuOwino ??...you're a real joker of the year 2020!!!

@MheshimiwaKaka Who knows maybe the Next victim is preparing for his comfort

@sokwemba Boss man ongili ni Moto ya kuotea mbali kwani umesahau vile alikufanyia huko bungeni

kigeugeu is the only word that fits you