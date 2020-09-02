Former Citizen TV prime time news anchor Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohamed on Wednesday treated internet users to a rare occasion, as they shared a picture of their reunion.

Janet Mbugu who was the first to share the picture which she captioned with the words, “Guess what? @HusseinMohamedg.” Hussein then retweeted the picture captioning it, “Nitoboe? Nitoboe?....Janet, Nitoboe?....”

This makes it the first time the two have been spotted together in public, after parting ways.



Janet Mbugua left Citizen TV in April 2017, while Hussein announced his departure from the S.K Macharia owned media house in October last year, after working at the station for 10 years.

"It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon," tweeted Hussein Mohamed.

