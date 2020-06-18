Netizens exhibited mixed reactions after exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna in a tweet announced that he had revoked the swearing in of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Miguna said that he had revoked the Oath Mr. Odinga swore as he went ahead to declare him an ordinary Kenyan citizen.

“By powers vested on me as the Commissioner of Oaths who administered the Oath of Office of The People's President on Raila Amolo Odinga, I, Miguna Miguna, hereby REVOKE that Oath and declare @RailaOdinga to be an ordinary citizen. Dated at the City of Toronto, this June 16, 2020.” said Miguna Miguna.

His words come about 2 and a half years after ‘swearing in’ Raila Odinga as the People’s President in Nairobi’s Uhuru Park grounds, a move that had him arrested for days before he was sedated and deported to Canada.

He has since tried to return to Kenya unsuccessfully three times.

Here’s how Kenyans on Twitter reacted to his tweet;

