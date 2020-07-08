A section of Kenyans On Twitter are finding it hard to believe Robert Burale’s Covid-19 positive status, days after he made it public that he had contracted the deadly virus that continue to claim lives across the globe.

This has forced Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua to add his voice on the ongoing discussion, advising Netizens to refrains from mocking and making jokes about other people’s health.

“Never mock a man when he's down. Never speculate, make jokes or be cynical about people's health. We are all human and you can be fine one minute and the next all hell breaks loose. We are all so close to the edge. Life is fickle!” reads Mutua’s tweet.

City Preacher Robert Burale

Burale's Update

On Tuesday, Burale did an Insta-live, pleading with Kenyans to treat Coronavirus with the seriousness its deserves, but KOT opted to poke holes in his video, from the way he was dressed from his hospital bed to other aspects.

In the video, Burale who was struggling with his breathe, advised Kenyans not to wait until they get to a place where they have to buy oxygen to know that Covid-19 is real.

“I beg you, don’t get to a pace that you have to buy Oxygen, nimesema ya kutosha, mbarikiwe. My oxygen levels are getting better, thank you reverend Kathy Kiuna, Guys please stay safe, God bless you, pray for one another. Let this be a lesson to Kenyans who are just playing around and making fun, you know if you are not careful you will take this thing to your old parents and put them at risk, so guys stay safe, wacha mimi nipambane na hali yangu but one day I know I will give a testimony. God bless you guys and make vizuri, thank you,” said Buurale.

However, on Wednesday Netizens made Burale a trending topic with everyone giving his own opinion about Burale’s situation.

