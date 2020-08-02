New details have emerged on the arrest of controversial social media personality Edgar Obare who is known for his hard-hitting exposes.

Obare who is currently being held at Gigiri police station was seized by 10 officers a few days ago with his lawyer Titus Munene Kinyua stating that he will be arraigned in court on 03 August 2020.

Kinyua revealed that his client will be charged with exposure of private data in contravention of Section 72 of the Data Protection Act.

The lawyer lamented that "due process was not followed” during the arrest, adding that it was a case of intimidation with 10-man police squad deployed to take in the blogger.

Blogger Edgar Obare claims to have been arrested days after being summoned

“It was pure police intimidation. He was arrested by 10 officers as if he is a dangerous criminal.

"They forced him into signing a search warrant, they confiscated his gadgets which are his means of trade. They arrested him on a Thursday in line with the 'Kamata Kamata Fridays' to be able to keep him in custody over the weekend," said Kinyua.

He maintained that the decision to deny his client bail was malicious, adding that the police are acting on the orders of a well-connected individual to frustrate his client.

Obare made headlines after sensationally linking a popular celebrity with a private jet trip that was taken by two high-ranking politicians.

The blogger took to Twitter on Saturday (01 August 2020), expressing fear over his life in a post that read: "I am not safe and I don’t feel safe where am being held, I have struggled with getting bail but now I understand why it’s being denied".