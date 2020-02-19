A few months ago, Tanzanian Sweetheart and actress Wema Sepetu went public with her new body, after undergoing tremendous weight loss.

Her weight loss has however, not been taken in well by most of her fans, some who feel like she over did it.

Some have gone ahead to ask if she is okay, urging her to clean if she is suffering from any disease. Others have refused to accept that someone can lose weight that rapidly.

Nina ukimwi – Shouts Wema Sepetu after tremendous weight loss

On Tuesday, she shared a picture with her friends after they had attended her brother's funeral, but fans noticed something different with her hand, prompting them to bring up the same questions they have been asking.

Ms Wema who also seems to be tired of the questions decided to respond to them saying that, “Nina Ukimwi”

She insisted that she is suffering from the disease in subsequent responses to the curious fans.

Here are their comments;

wyasmin_95 wah!!!!!this wema??😢😢😢😢lord have mercy!!!!!!!!something must be wrong somewhere let's pray for wema😢😢😢😢

reysong87 Dah! Sio kwakupungua uko sasa dah! 😢😢😢😢 mpaka naogopa

hamdanihabibu01 Duh!! Yani cku hizi naweza kukupita njiani nisikujue kabisa🙌🙌🙌

nashantr Ooooh my God wema iyo n mikono zako ama n fananisha 🤔🤔

litimuu4 Jamn mdada wa watu kawaj hv??? tatizo nn

official_athumani_iddi Ila Kiukweli Wema We Ni Mgonjwa Unahitaji Vipimo Zaidi Sivyo Tutakukosa Kabla Hujaolewa

marymuramazani Pole madam unaimwa mkono au🤔

j6.tz Sepetu umepungua sana

djdebby_ Daah Nini hii naona mama hasa iyo picha ya tatu

doktamathew Jamani nimfahamu ..nimeumia sana 😭😭😭😭

kingkizwele Wema pendeza sana mdogo ila kiukweli umeoungua sana punguza dayat mdogo wangu unatakiwa usipungue sanauzito kwasababu wewe nimrefu mdogowangu