Comedian Duncan Ochonjo’s wife and son turn up for his funeral [Video]

Charles Ouma

Anne Ongoro introduced herself as the late Ochonjo's wife and revealed that they had a son who she also introduced to the mourners

A screengrab image of Ochonjo's wife, Anne Ongoro and his son Osongo
Former ‘Njoro wa Uba’ actor Duncan Ochonjo’s wife was among mourners who turned up at the deceased actor’s funeral Saturday in Kisumu.

The lady who introduced herself as Anne Ongoro confirmed her relationship with the deceased, adding that they were blessed with a baby boy.

A video shared by content creator Nicholas Kioko shows the lady smiling and holding their child as she confirmed that the deceased was her husband.

"Ochonjo was my husband. We were blessed with a child, a son," Anne told the mourners who turned up for the comedian’s farewell, with a team that accompanied her also confirming that indeed she was the deceased’s wife and they had a baby together.

Ochonjo passed on while receiving treatment with Sandra Dacha announcing his death in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, May 11.

Conflicting reports surfaced shortly after his death, prompting the family to set the record straight.

Kevin Okoth, an eleder brother to the deceased shared that his brother who was battling Tuberculosis (TB) suffered organ failure.

"All his organs zilikuwa zimebeat liver, kidney. Kitu imemuumiza Dan. He had Tuberculosis and you can’t treat TB while these organs are not functioning. (All his organs were not in good shape, liver, kidney. He had Tuberculosis and you can’t treat TB while these organs are not functioning).

"There was a clash of medication, so it was hard." Okoth explained.

He dismissed reports of depression and blamed the deceased’s friends who he lived with for neglecting him.

"Dunco was not depressed, you cannot abandon your brother. Dun was staying with adults, huwezi abandon mwenzako to let them get sick to the point he can't walk and then take him to work in his condition, then return him home. Mbona hawakumpeleka hospitali?

"How do they try and push the narrative that Dunco aliwachwa na family? na wanaishi na yeye kwa nyumba moja?" Okoth asked during the interview with YouTuber Trudy Kitui.

Drama would again ensue after Kenyan actress and social media influencer Sandra Dacha and comedian Mike Wako engaged in a heated argument during Ochonjo's fundraising ceremony on Thursday, May 25.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
