Njusush tops list of 100 most influential Young Kenyans (Full List)

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush topped the list of 100 most influential Young Kenyans for the year 2019 as per the ranking released by Avance Media.

Njugush was voted the overall winner, while media Personality Betty Kyallo was voted the most influential person in the media industry.

“Most influential young Kenyan 😭😭😭😭when does these good vibes ever stop..... Asante @avance_media and everyone who voted!!!!!!” reacted Njugush.

Overall winner

“Congrats to @bettymuteikyallo of @K24Tv on being voted the Most Influential Female in the ranking poll of the 2019 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans by @avancemedia” reads a post from Avanece Media.

“Congrats to @blessednjugush on being voted the 2019 Most Influential Young Kenyan in a ranking poll by @avanc_emedia” reads a post from Avanece Media.

The annual list curated by leading PR and Rating firm called Avance Media also put together 100 names in different fields highlighting their contribution in shaping the sectors they represent.

Top in Categories

Michael Olunga was voted the most Influential Young Kenyan in Sports.

Anne Waira Njiru -Most Influential Young Kenyan in Social Enterprise and Philanthropy.

Peter Tabichi -most Influential Young Kenyan in Personal Development and Academia.

Betty Kyallo -most Influential Young Kenyan in Media.

Njugsh - Most Influential Young Kenyan in Lifestyle.

Boniface Mwangi- Most Influential Young Kenyan in Law and Governance.

Samidoh - Most Influential Young Kenyan in Entertainment.

Anerlisa Muigai- Most Influential Young Kenyan in Business

Here is the Full List

