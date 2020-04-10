Wakavinye and Njugush are known for their creativity and comic skills both on social media. The two have also made been involving their son, Tugi in their comedy and it has only been getting better.

On Friday, Wakavinye shared photos of their son wearing different wigs and were it not for the fact that we know it's a boy, you would believe it's a girl.

Thrilled Kenyans on Instagram couldn't hide their excitement and admiration for the 'beautiful boy'. Some expressed how beautiful Tugi would be if he was a girl and others were for the opinion that Wakavinye was dying to have a baby girl.

Eric Omondi leaves fans in stitches as he perfectly mimics Mutahi Kagwe and Museveni's COVID-19 pressers

See some of the reactions by Kenyans below:

ruthkagwima: 😂😂😂😂😂😂 this kid is a comedian

njeri_pnjoroge: 😍😍😍😍😍😂😂😂😂😂😂aki anakaa Cuuuuuute!!!!😍😍😍😍Kwanza Hako kasize 8.😂😂amewezaaaa. Waiting for loise Kim sasa😂😂

mosesthirimu: When he will become a man...we shall revisit

shalom_ke: Tugilicious ♥️😂

carolmwangi87: Kanakaa kadem

mrianne: 😍😍😍😍 aki he is beautiful

sarahhassanmad: Uncle tugi🤣🤣🤣

realbobomwangi: So kiyuuuuuut😍😍

g_sparkley: 🙆🏾‍♀️ just leave Tugi alone a beg 🤣😂🤣

ayewgan32: Ana slaay mbayaa

ms.njoka: Aki Tugi anakaa supuu😘

binti_chaula: 😂😂😂😂😂😂

valentineayesa87: She is beautiful😂😂like his father

wambui._k: Cute 😍😍😍 if he was a girl.

nimo_wa_iraya: Hahahahahaha Tugi looks so cute . But stop hair- lizing Tugi oooo

fei_imani: Jameni🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

mary_vimto_karanja: 😂😂😂🔥🔥nyasi imefikisha Tugi hpo😂😂

mamboleokenya: Sasa mmeanza kufundisha mtoto Mambo ingine mbaya

ruth.achterberg : 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Check out the Tugi's photos in a wig below:

Njugush and Wakavinye's son in a wig (Instagram)

Njugush and Wakavinye's son in a wig (Instagram)

Njugush and Wakavinye's son in a wig (Instagram)

Njugush and Wakavinye's son in a wig (Instagram)