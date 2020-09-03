Kenyan singer Akothee has sent a message to ladies saying that no one will ever make them rich apart from themselves.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said that they all have to be present supervising their work, to achieve their set goals.

Akothee mentioned that sponsors will only invest in their lifestyles and that very few will invest capital in their businesses.

Singer Akothee

She said this is because sponsors fear being dumped by financially stable women and they are smart enough to know why women are with them.

Madam boss said that ladies need to be smart, because when they part ways some sponsors come for the things, they bought them, just to frustrate and have them begging.

Akothee

“Supervise your work. You have to be present to achieve your goals; no one will ever make you rich, not even a sponsor. A sponsor will invest in your life style, business class tickets ,five star hotels , expensive weaves 🤦, but try ask for capital for your business 🙆🙆 very few will see a potential of investing in you ,for the fear of you being independent and dumping them, sponsors are also not stupid ,they know why you are with them 🤣🤣, so they hide the white ball very far , and when they dump you for another hot cake ,you fall like a rotten tree ,for they will want to take you back where they found you or worst, infact some of them ,will even revert the things they gave you just to see you frustrated and begging 😂😂😂 sponsorship is a scam it can land bad 😂😂😂.be wise,” said Akothee.