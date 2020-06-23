Former Milele FM Presenter Felix Oduowor alias Jalang’o has a word of advice to Netizens and Kenyans who have a tendency of hating on other people’s success for no reason.

In his message, Jalang’o pointed out that you will never find a successful person gossiping or talking ill of somebody else because they know what it takes to be where they are in life.

He added that those apprising to better themselves in life, should use those above them as motivation and not bile to fuel their hate towards them.

Media Personality Jalang'o

“Have you ever realised that the people you talk about are doing better than you? So don't talk about others, let them motivate you so that you be better than them...Nobody above you has time to gossip or talk about you, if they are above you they have nothing or very little to learn from you but you have everything to learn from them! Ask yourself what you are going to do to better yourself so that on Friday when the week end celebrate the small wins! You look back and say I did it!” said Jalang’o.

Away from the Advice, Jalang’o parted ways with Milele FM after hosting the Breakfast show alongside Alex Mwakideu for 2 years.

Mzee Jalas explained that after failing to reach an agreement with the Mediamax management on terms of service, he decided to leave and will no longer be working there.

Media Personality Jalang'o and Alex Mwakideu

“Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax ...Covid hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately Mediamax has been hit too...I was not at work today because we had not agreed on a lot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment...Unfortunately we dint agree. So just like today I won’t be at work tomorrow or any other day...In short Last Friday was my last day at Milele Fm and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that to the point we became the most popular and No 1 Radio Station in the country

1. I want to thank the Mediamax management for the opportunity they gave me and I will forever be grateful.

Media Personality Jalang'o

2. To my brother @alex_mwakideu you know to my last blood I love you! Keep shinning and being the best

3. To all my colleagues at Mediamax both at Milele , K24 , Kameme , Emoo, Maiyan, and Meru Fm...I'll forever love you.

3. To my fans and every listener Thank you for tuning in! Like we say

#ItambeMilele...For now let's meet on YouTube #BongaNaJalas

Love you guys...sometimes you win...sometimes you loose! But in all this dont forget to always focus! Love you guys!” wrote Jalang'o.