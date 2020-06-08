Rapper Natalie Florence popularly known as Noti Flow has denied having any sexual affair with Ochungulo family’s Benzema David while working on their collabo ‘Foto Moto’

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Noti said nothing happened between the two of them despite the fact that she wanted to have sex with Benzema aka Alejandro.

The rapper went ahead to accuse Benzema of sleeping around with ladies without using protection and she was not ready to risk getting pregnant or contract sexually transmitted infections.

Noti Flow comes clean on allegations of having a sexual affair with Ochungulo Family’s Benzema

In her post, Noti Flow shared a screenshot of the conversation they had where the Ochungulo Family member confessed to not using protection whenever he is engaging in sexual activity.

She added that Benzema has been mad at him since she refused to have sex without protection.

“For those of you insisting I fucked that fisi nigah, I'm sorry to burst your bubbles but No we did Not 😹 Well, I almost did, I'm a grown up, I'm human, single & horny, my 😽 feels things but good thing I listen to my brain & not body / heart lmao. The nigah fucks around without protection, I wasn't about to risk getting pregnant for a deadbeat or worse still contract diseases lmao. I'm smarter than that ( & that's why someone's mad 😹 So beat it y'all. Ima keep my clean healthy tight pu$$y for the nigah that actually deserves it lol,” wrote Noti Flow.

Read Also: I quit Church because of a pastor – Noti Flow

Screenshot of Noti Flow's conversation with Benzema.

This comes barely a month after they released their song Foto Moto. Before releasing the song, Noti and Benzema took most of their fans by surprise as they shared intimate photos prompting their fans to assume that they were dating.