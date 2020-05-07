NTV Presenter Martin Kimathi is mourning the demise of his father who died following a cardiac arrest.

The Teen Republik host announced that he will be taking a break from social media to mourn his father.

“Hi guys. Yesterday my dad passed on as a result of cardiac arrest. I’ll be taking a break off social media to grieve however my management @moonsun_pictures will take over my social media as we continue to give you amazing content. I love you all and God bless🖤” reads an update Martin Kimathi.

Losing his mother

The death of Kimathi’s father comes barely three years after he lost his mother back in 2017.

“Hi guys. On Wednesday 9:30am my mom succumbed to death after undergoing two surgeries at Aga Khan hospital. This is the worst pain I've felt my whole entire life! To everyone who has sent their condolences or shown support directly or indirectly THANK YOU. Stay blessed.” Wrote Kimathi in 2017.

Martin Kimathi is popularly known for hosting NTV’s Teen Republik that airs every mid-morning on Saturday with ever-bubbly Tracy Wanjiru.

Condolences messages

