NTV presenter Nicholas Mugo Mwangi popularly known as DJ Moh of Moh Spice entertainment has confirmed that he tested negative for covid-19.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, DJ Moh shared a screenshot of the message he received from the Aga Khan University Hospital where he took his test, informing him that the test came back negative.

“What a good feeling to wake up to such news on a Sunday Morning..... THANK YOU GOD... #iAmCovid19NEGATIVE...... 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 This One Deserves a RIDE!!!!” he captioned the screenshot.

NTV’s DJ Moh shares covid-19 result after co-host tested positive

DJ Moh shared his results after his co-host Miss Katiwa who doubles up as a presenter at Homeboyz radio disclosed that she had tested positive for the deadly virus.

Taking to social media, the NTV Jamdown host said that she has been in isolation and she is doing well.

Miss Katiwa pointed out that at first she did not show any symptoms of the deadly disease, but later on they began showing.

“My beautiful people, I got tested for COVID 19 and MY results came ,am POSITIVE for COVID 19,I have been in isolation and I am doing great, I didn't show signs at fst but later on they started appearing, my family is well informed about it and am sure am going to come out strong because I am a fighter, I thank both RADIO AFRICA(HBR) and NMG (NTV) for there support 🙏🙏. Guys stay safe,put on your masks and sanitize or rather wash your hands, don't forget to keep your distance also. #jamdownke and #mtaanihbr see you soon,” said Miss Katiwa.

