NTV presenter Grace Ekirapa has for the first time opened up on how she cancelled her wedding in 2018, just a few days after she held a traditional wedding which was attended by more than 400 people.

According to Ms Ekirapa, she was going to get into something she made a rush decision into, and was going to hurt someone who had done nothing wrong.

She narrated how she had been through a rough breakup with her fiancé of 4 years, who was to marry her in 2017, and because of the pain she had been through, she got into another relationship, got engaged in February 2018, had the traditional wedding in March, and was set to walk down the aisle on her birthday, April 27. She then realized she had made a very huge mistake.

NTV’s Grace Ekirapa opens up on cancelling her wedding days after traditional wedding

According to the Crossover 101 presenter, she did all that because she wanted to prove to people that she could get married.

A week after the traditional wedding, she had a conversation with God over the same and only asked that he either gives her unconditional love for the guy he was engaged to or the strength to break it off with him.

“2017 I went through a very rough breakup, something I was in for four years, heading to marriage and it broke and then the same year I think I was on zombie mode-numb, I got into another relationship and I was heading to marriage. So, 2018 I was supposed to get married on my birthday which was April 27th because I got engaged in February and in March I had my traditional wedding and then in April I was to have the wedding. But I realized I was making a huge mistake, I was going to get into something I hadn’t thought through. It wasn’t God’s idea for me, I knew it. I was going to get into something and hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt,” narrated Grace Ekirapa.

Adding that, “The guy was in love, he was my very good friend but we were not good as a married couple, we were good as friends. But because I had been hurt, I jumped into something, it was a rebound out of pain and I was rebelling; God I have waited kept myself all these years and then it doesn’t happen. I wanted to prove to people I can get married.”

Ekirapa who spoke on Chat Spot stated that after breaking it off with the guy, people did not treat it kindly and she was called all sorts of names, despite not understanding why she broke the engagement off.

“And then hell broke loose, I got backlash from everything and everyone. I was called all kinds of names. People didn’t understand but they had an opinion,” she said.

