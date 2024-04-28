Citizen TV raids NTV newsroom for Victoria Rubadiri’s replacement

A source privy to the details revealed news desk that Olive Burrows is on her way out of the Nation Media Group-owned station with Citizen TV set to become her new home.

Burrows joined NTV in 2018, having crossed over from Capital FM.

At NTV, she became a regular face, hosting a number of shows and building her profile to become one of the top talents in the media industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

She is understood to be serving her notice at NTV before crossing over to the Royal Media Services-owned TV station that is the most-watched in the country.

Burrows will be unveiled to take over Rubadiri’s slot with Citizen TV keen on not letting the latter’s departure have a significant impact on viewership and quality journalism that the media house prides itself in.

Citizen TV eyeing NTV's top talent to replace lost talent including Victoria Rubadiri

Citizen is also understood to be on a mission to attract the best talent in crime and reporting, with its eyes once again focused on NTV’s crime desk that boasts of some the best talent in the game behind well researched features that have kept viewers glued on TV screens.

Notably, Rubadiri was also poached from the same hunting ground-NTV where Citizen TV is once again on the prowl six year ago.

Reports further indicate that more journalists are on Citizen TV’s radar as it seeks to revamp its star-studded lineup that has suffered in recent months.

The Deniss Pritt-based media house is understood to be keen on replacing Chemutai Goin and Hassan Mugambi who changed careers, joining the government as communications specialists in National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula's Office and The Ministry of Defence respectively.

Linus Kaikai’s parting shot as Victoria Rubadiri exits Citizen TV after 6 years Pulse Live Kenya

Rubadiri’s career at Citizen TV lasted six years during which graced the screens with flair and rose to become one of the country’s most sought after talent in the media industry with several awards to her name.

In his parting shot, Linus Kaikai celebrated Rubadiri’s stint at the station writing: