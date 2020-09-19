Celebrated Kenyan Comedian Eddie Butita has parted ways with NTV’s The Trend show after 5 years.

Butita who has been a panelist on the show that airs every Friday, expressed his gratitude to the Trend host Amina Abdi Rabar and other panelists for being awesome for all the years they have worked together.

“It has been 5 years of a good ride on the trend #TTTT it all started with just a one appearance and became a permanent job. I would like to thank @aminaabdirabar and the panelist team for being more than colleagues our time together was worth it I learnt laughed and changed A lot that I was able to. It is time to give chance to other talents to get an opportunity to grow and shine with greatness” reads part Eddie Butita’s message.

Eddie Butita, Amina Abdi, YY and Anita Nderu

The funnyman went on to salute media personality Larry Madowo, who gave him his first chance to grace the Trend show before being absorbed in on a permanent basis. He also thanked the NTV management for giving him a chance to work with them.

Eddy Butita, Anita Nderu, Larry Madowo and Ciru Muriuki

“Special thanks to NTV Kenya for the opportunity we are still together in this journey. Thank you @larrymadowo for believing in me and giving me the first chance to be on the show the rest was history. Big thanks to my fans, I have got more in store for you this is just the begining of another Chapter in my Comedy Career. Adios el tendencia” wrote Butita.

Reactions on Butita’s exit message

nickndeda “Cant wait for the world to see your amazing talent. 💯💯 Chairman of the CBA!!”

sandra_nkirote “Sad you made #TTTT such a good show.To better things Butita”

jimmykimaita “All the best in your career”

rachaeledwambui “🤗👏👏you did well 👏Keep Shining to the world 🌍”

sindamatiko ‘You did well brother😂”

misskithinji “To more Success Ahead 🙌”

kingsolomon_j “You have done a good job bro as you exit you create an opportunity for a new artist 👍”