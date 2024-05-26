The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Charles Ouma

Fare well jamaa wangu - Nviiri

Kenyan singer Nviiri The Story Teller and his partner Maisha Wirth
Kenyan singer Nviiri The Story Teller and his partner Maisha Wirth

Kenyan singer Nviiri The Story Teller and his partner Maisha are mourning after death struck.

Maisha paid a glowing tribute to her grandfather, noting that the patriarch was a pilar in their lives and accompanying the same with family pictures taken during happier times.

She shared family pictures of a happier time when he was alive.

"Babu Yangu. This is how I picked up the phone each time you called me. What a joy it was to say those two simple words. I had my Babu on my side always, and no one could tell me anything.

“I knew that as long as I had my Babu, I was on the winning team—loving me, encouraging me, supporting me, and praying for me." Maisha noted.

She shared that news of his death struck her hard, adding that she is struggling to come to terms with the same.

"I’ll miss hearing you say ‘Njo uguze kihara ndo ukule nyama leo.’ We shared so many smiles, laughs, jokes, and inside jokes, Babu Yangu, that I will dearly miss. You were such a distinguished gentleman, and you knew it! I couldn’t have asked for a better person to call the best grandfather and best friend a girl could ask for.

“Thank you for the wisdom you shared with me in your last few months, as well as the endless love and blessings you spoke over me, and my partner @nviirithestoryteller who you were so fond of and our household. Until we meet again, Babu Yangu." Added the wildlife conservation advocate.

On his part, Nviiri mourned the deceased who he referred to as “jamaa wangu” with a message that read:

"Fare well jamaa wangu."

Maisha’s grandfather served as a GSU officer under the administration of former President Jomo Kenyatta.

Kenyan singer Nviiri The Story Teller and his partner Maisha Wirth
Pulse Live Kenya

She recounted how he had a confrontation with the then powerful minister, the late Jackson Angaine who he blocked from accessing State House to see the late Kenyatta.

She told of his bravery, sharing a screenshot of a newspaper article on the event with the caption that read:

"A man of honor in all that he did”.

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

