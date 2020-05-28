Top artistes from the continent are set to headline the second edition of the #WeareoneAfrica series of virtual concerts that will be streaming live this and every Saturday at 10.00pm EAT on all WAOAfrica platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The line-up this Saturday 30th May features leading artistes from Africa for Africa including Nyashinki who recently launched his fire album Lucky You, Uganda’s Bebe Cool and Chameleone who have lit the scene with consistent great hits and Tanzania’s G NAKO Warawara the conqueror of the “Kitonga” and “Wet” fame.

Other mega artistes will include Sheeba and Vinka from Uganda, “Mpenzi” sensation Gilad representing Kenya alongside Webi, Lij Micheal from Ethiopia among other surprise acts.

Inspiring Action

The virtual concerts are a series of virtual events curated in partnership with AMREF Health Africa and NRG Radio for the sole purposes of fighting COVID-19 as a continent through entertainment.

Themed Inspiring Action, the campaign will seek to inspire audiences to support the front liners and the vulnerable communities with 100% of all proceeds from a virtual concert going to the AMREF Health Africa Crisis Response Fund set up for this purpose.

The campaign will seek to further create awareness during these unprecedented times and get fans across to act decisively and collaboratively to intensify and maximise all efforts to contain the virus and get through the pandemic.

Last week for the warm up edition, #WeareoneAfrica hosted Khaligraph, Gilad and Bien from Sauti Sol represented Kenya, Alikiba, Queen Darlene, Lulu and Frankie represented Tanzania, Betty G represented Ethiopia, Joeboy, alternate sound and Burna Boy represented Nigeria with Vinka and Jose Chameleon representing Uganda by putting up a great show with their live performances that left viewers entertained and engaged.

The second edition comes with the promise of a bigger and better show this 30th May with more performances and great prizes to be won. Don’t miss out. Follow @Weareoneafrica on YouTube/ Facebook and @waoafrica on IG to stay informed.

All the proceeds go to the Amref Health Africa COVID-19 Response Fund.

