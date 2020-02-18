Kenyan R&B and Hip-Hop Artiste Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski has distanced himself from a Twitter account under the name “@officialShinski” claiming that his wife Zia Jepkemei Bett alias Zippy is pregnant.

On Monday the Twitter account put up a tweet that says, “My wife and i expecting our first born in few weeks’ time. Am gonna be a daddy soon, #Nyashinski”

However, on Tuesday, the Malaika hit-maker dismissed the reports while responding to the allegations that had been made by the parody account operating in his name.

Nyashinski responded with only one word “Clown” while quoting what the parody account had written.

Nyashinski weds longtime girlfriend in Private wedding

Despite Nyashinski’s clarification that the account that had shared the news about his wife being pregnant was fake, he did not deny or accept that his wife is indeed expectant.

So it still remains a matter of time to confirm whether Zippy is pregnant or not.

Getting Married

The two love birds got married back in November, 2019 in a traditional wedding that was graced by close friends and family Members.

Private Life

The former Kleptomaniax music group member, is among celebrities who have managed to keep their love life Private for a very long time. Both Zia and Nyashinski prefer a private life away from the spotlight.

Just the other day, a section of ladies in Nairobi hit the streets protesting his marriage. The group of ladies wanted to express their unhappiness with the singer leaving bachelorhood.

However, Nyashinski responded in unexpected manner after stepping out with a hood written “NEVER MIND THE CHAOS”.