Nyashinski impersonator tricks hundreds of Kenyans

Hundreds of Kenyans could not resist the urge to share their contacts without verifying the authenticity of the information.

By the end of the night, over 600 people had fallen prey to the fake account, all expecting to be the lucky one who would receive a token from the ‘artist’.

“Tumeni number niwatumie kakitu kwa M-pesa. 1hr chance,” read the tweet.

However, the real Nyashinski announced that the account which asked Kenyans to send their contacts was indeed fake.

A spot check on the fake account shows that though the user tried to present themself as Nyashinski, most of the content published was not consistent with his brand and identity.

The musician's real account is Real Shinski and has 124,000 followers while the imposter, Official Shinski, had managed to get to 20,000 followers.

Other than mining people’s contacts, the imposter also attached an email address for swindling promoters to book him for performances.

Nyashinskit had previously raised concern about the fake account’s activities, urging the social media platform to verify his real account to help his fans make a distinction.

The imposter took advantage of the fact that Nyashinski is rarely on social media. Those close to the Properly hitmaker have disclosed on various interviews that the rapper is hard to reach because he is rarely around his phone and likes to keep off.

Cases of digital theft identity in Kenya have been rampant and affects many celebrities.