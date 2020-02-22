Kenyan R&B and Hip-Hop Artiste Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski was among the Kenyans who were awarded by Business Daily under the Top 40 Under 40 in a Gala dinner that was held on Friday 21st at the Safari Park Hotel.

The awards are meant to honor most influential and progressive personalities who have left a mark in corporate Kenya and in business. These people include entrepreneurs, artistes, corporate high-fliers, architects, law, finance and medical professionals, academics and researchers, techies, sportswomen, philanthropists and more.L

Legendary Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama, World record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Music Producer J Blessing, and rapper Juliani also made it to the top 40 under 40 list.

Nyashinski at the Top 40 Under 40 Gala dinner

Other people who were awarded include; Maxwell Wahome of Longhorn publishers, Dr Mathew Kiptonui a nephrologist, Ravi Patel Co founder and CEO of Subati Group, Collins Injera a Rugby player, Natahan Masyuko CEO of Ludiqueworks Ltd. Bryan Cuthbert CEO of Doinyo Lessos creameries, Dr William Mwiti of Gilobal safety and Medical Governance Director and Mark Kaigwa the founder Nendo Ventures.

Here is the full list; https://top40.businessdailyafrica.com/men/

In the women category, Brigid Kosgei fastest woman half marathon runner, Anne Muhoro the head of marketing beer at EABL and top fashion designer Katungulu Mwendwa were alos awarded.

Evelyne Owala of Eveal health and fitness

Others include; Georgina Njeri head of Nywele creative, Agenes Lino of Hme solutions Safaricom PLC, Evelyne Owala fpounder of Eveal health and fitness, Jessica Mwenje a partner in MMC Africa law.

Here is the full list; https://top40.businessdailyafrica.com/candidates/