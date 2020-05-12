Keroche Breweries heiress Ms Tecra Muigai Karanja is set to be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on a date yet to be revealed, according to an Obituary seen by Pulse Live.

In the Obituary, the family of Mr Joseph Muigai Karanja and Mrs Tabitha Karanja described the late Tecra as a dynamic, creative and empathetic leader who touched many lives.

“Tecra was a beloved and last-born daughter of Mr Joseph Muigai Karanja (Chairman, Keroche Breweries) and Mrs Tabitha Karanja (Chief Executive officer, Keroche Breweries). She was a living sister to James Karanja Muigai, Anerlisa Muigai (Chief Executive Officer NERO Co. Ltd) and Edward Mwangi Muigai, she was a sister-in-law to Ben Pol…"

"The late Tecra was as a dynamic, creative and empathetic leader who touched many lives. She was also an iconic, transformation thinker, intellectual and a brilliant philosopher…

Tecra’s interment will be held at a private family ceremony,” reads part of the Obituary.

Tecra Muigai set to be laid to rest at a private family ceremony

Also Read: Omar Lali breaks silence on what happened the night of Tecra Karanja’s accident

Tecra’s postmortem

Until her death on May 2nd 2020 at the Nairobi Hospital, Tecra was the Strategy and innovations Director at Keroche Breweries.

On May 5th, 2020, Tecra’s postmortem was postponed for a second time with government pathologist Johansen Oduor explaining that police investigators needed more time before the autopsy was conducted.

"The postmortem has been postponed to a later date. This is to enable detectives look at some facts. The date has however not been fixed," he stated.

Omar Lali breaks silence on what happened the night of Tecra Karanja’s accident

Also Read : 1 person arrested as police probe death of Keroche Heiress, Tecra

Tecra's boyfriend, one Omar Lali, is the main suspect in her death. He was arrested and questioned over the same and he is being detained for 21 days as detectives complete investigations into the matter.