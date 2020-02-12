Octopizzo responds after being asked to collabo with this artiste

Legendary hip hop rapper Henry Ohanga popularly known as Octopizzo has come out to respond to a fan who asked him to do a collabo with Luo rap king, Japesa.

The fan identified as Queen 254 told Octopizzo that he should collaborate with Japesa since the two would come up with an amazing track.

“Nakumbuka Ukitupa Bank Otuch na Luo Dollar. Si utupe new vibe na @JapesaKenya mnaeza toangoma moja nom asana na hio Hiphop &Luo vibe. Wuo Nyaboro make it happen” said the fan.

Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones

Mr Ohangla went ahead to respond that it would be monotonous to do a track with him since he only does one track at a time. He further added that

“Itakua monotonous. I only do one project at a at time that’s what makes it remembered and get it to be a classic. There will never be another Bankotuch same way there will never be never another Wakiritho. Next is coastal culture on the list” read Octo’s response.

Fans went ahead to tease the rapper stating that Octopizzo was a proud artiste while others stated that he was afraid of Japesa whom thought were better than Octopizzo.

Here are some of the comments;

lesinko Anakuanga proud uyu naye .. smh

boris_yelstine He fears japesa would succumb him to death .#japesakenya

zebraajames #japesakenya is far way better than #octopizzo . Octo anaongopa

getabu_ Ohanga ni mtiaji sana kama kawaida

sage_gare Who would still want to feature a contentless Mr. Ohanga in his track? I mean this year alone we have enough serious artists(@khaligraph_jones @breederlw ...)rather than jokers..! @octopizzo needs @japesakenya to save his career or else hell start writing novels 😂😂