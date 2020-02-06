Tanzanian singer Omary Nyembo aka Ommy Dimpoz has for the first time disclosed that Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was the one who cleared his medical bills while he was ailing.

Speaking on Milele FM, the singer said that when he fell ill, he was attending Alikiba’s wedding and that was when talks about him (Joho) taking care of his treatment begun.

According to Ommy, Joho took care of all his medical bills from the beginning to when he was healed completely and could stand on his feet.

Joho paid all my Medical Bills – Ommy Dimpoz

Asked whether he was the one paying for his music videos as well, the singer said that Joho has for years been helping many people in many ways.

“Labda kitu nitakachoweza kusema ni Sultan anasupport kila mtu umenielewa, watu wengi anawasupport na naweza kusema kama mimi kipindi chote nimeumwa pia ameweza kuniuguza na nimekuwa chini ya uangalizi wake kwa kipindi hicho chote. Kwa sababu nataka nikwambie wakati naanza kuumwa nimepata ile siku nimepata tatizo lile ghafla, tulikuwa kwenye harusi ya Kiba, tukiwa tunakula na yeye alikuwepo pale. So nikawa ghafla kama nimekabwa hivi watu wote wakashtuka hivi na hivi ndio story ya hospitali pale ikaanza. So mtu kama ana uwezo kwanini akuwachie njiani wakati tayari alishakuanzisha kwenye matibabu,” said Dimpoz.

Two surgeries

Ommy Dimpoz was first hospitalized around June 2018 when he underwent surgery in South Africa and was in a coma for 7 days before he returned to Kenya to recuperate.

A few months later, reports stated that he had been taken back for another surgery in Germany after his health deteriorated. A few weeks later he was back in Mombasa where he recuperated with regular checkups from doctors.