Tanzanian singer Omary Faraji Nyembo aka Ommy Dimpoz has made a U-turn a few months after he disclosed details of his Mzungu baby mama.

Speaking on Mseto East Africa, Ommy who was asked if he had plans to settle down said that he has been receiving a lot of pressure from his family over the same.

The singer went on to say that the family has been asking for a child from him as he went on to affirm that he has none at all. He stated that he hopes he will have found someone to marry by end of this year because he wants to have a child in marriage.

I don’t have a child – Ommy Dimpoz makes U-turn months after revealing details of his baby mama

“Kiukweli siwezi kusema na nimekuwa nikipata pressure kutoka kwa familia kwamba inabidi uoe, age inakwenda, tuwachie copy na nini. Sina copy hata ya kuibaiba natafuta copy ya kihalali ndani ya ndoa lakini bado naangalia angalia chini ya maji. Hivyo vitu vitatokea automatically lakini nahisi mpaka kufikia mwisho wa mwaka pengine Mungu akajalia. Sio kwamaba amepatikana lakini niko kwenye search,” said Dimpoz.

Mzungu baby mama

A few months ago, the singer in an interview with a Tanzanian media house talked extensively about his baby mama.

Ommy mentioned that he was in a very serious relationship with a US based lady with whom they already had a baby together.

He said this in response to a question on his frequent visits to the United States explaining that he had a young family that demands his attention every now and then.

Jogoo hajawika Bongo kawika ulaya. Zile safari safari zangu za ulaya zimezaa matunda. So Mambo yakiwa tayari atakuja Bongo mtoto. Unajua nilikuwa naangalia kwanza Kama Mayai yapo alafu ndo ndoa itakuja. Mwanangu na ule wa Alikiba wamepishana tu miezi. Kuna hata mtu aliniuliza, Ommy Ulukuwa unaumwa huyu mtoto kapatikana lini, Nikajibu nilikuwa naumwa koo na sio kiuno. Mamake ni Mzungu Kabisa unajua lazima pia tuchanganye rangi kidogo, sio Baba lami mama lami. So mkiniona Ulaya jua nimeenda kulea familia," said the Yanje singer.