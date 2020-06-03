Singer Jacob Obunga popularly known as Otile Brown has acquired a brand new BMW, as a gift for his debut Album ‘Just in Love’ expected to drop on Wednesday.

An excited Brown shared a short video on Instagram accompanied with a few photos, explaining that he decided to reward himself with a new car for job well done on his upcoming Album that has a total of 11 songs.

“New car for my first Album . Album dropping Tommorrow. New car alert 🚨 BMW 7 series 🙏 Album completion gift 🎁 during @boomplaymusicke exclusive listening party ..JUST IN LOVE dropping Tomorrow at mid day exclusively on @boomplaymusicke thanks to @carcityke_ for their great service and delivery,” shared Otile Brown.

Otile Brown acquires brand new BMW

Just in Love Album

In the Album #JustInLove, Otile has featured the likes of Kidum, Tanzanian RnB singer Juma Jux, Rapper Khaligraph Jones, Meddy from Rwanda and Mejja.

For the past few weeks, the Just in Love records CEO has been documenting his Album preparations with short videos shared on social media, most of them being studio sessions with others musicians.

Mercedes Benz

In January 2019, Bad Man Shivo bought a Mercedes Benz E Class, stating that it was an early Birthday gift to himself.

“Another one, Everything is possible Fam .Thank you Lord ..Couldn’t wait for my birthday which is in 2 months’ time..had to gift myself with a new AMG .work hard , pray , stay humble and always know your worth. New year Blessings. Am coming #BadMan#wegotnothingbutlove #MyNewBaby” Captioned Otile.

Otile Brown's Mercedes Benz

In November 2018, Otile bought his first Mercedes Benz. The ‘Hi’ crooner shared a photo of his new whip with one of the hashtags reading #Karma.

“Am a special Aries.. Am favoured. Y’all don’t know what you just did. Now I’ma fk this game up #inshaallah . Shout out to my brother #MwangiMercedes bless you brother #sisihatunahela .#BadMan.” Wrote Otile.