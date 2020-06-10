Singer Jacob Obunga aka Otile Brown has for the first time explained why he never talks about his parents publicly.

Speaking during a recent interview, the Ayana singer said his parents passed when he was still young and he never got the chance to meet his father because he had separated with the mother.

The singer disclosed that he is the lastborn and after his parents separated, his father went to live in Kisumu, while he remained in Mombasa with his mother.

Otile Brown explains why he never talks about his parents

After they both passed, he grew up living with his grandmother and step mother in Kisumu.

“You’ve never talked about your parents anywhere why? You talk about your grandma most of the time?” asked Jalang’o.

Otile Brown responded; “They passed away. My dada hatukuwai hata kukutana coz they broke up with my mum. I’m the last born by the way. So when they broke up with my mum, yeye alienda akabase Kisumu me and my mum remained in Mombasa. He went and passed on lakini sikupata nafasi hata ya kumzika. My mum passed away in 2006 so I just grew up with my uncles and my granny and my step mum.”

The singer further revealed that he has an elder sister and brothers.

In the interview, Otile opened up on among other things his relationship with Nabbi, and his recently launched album, "Just in Love".

