Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown is busy throwing shade at his ex-girlfriend Vera Sidika days after she was trolled for saying that she will make cute babies with her boyfriend Jimmy Chansa.

In his post, Otile mentioned that Ms Sidika is so obsessed with giving birth to cute babies forgetting beauty in not determined by being light skin.

He went ahead to allege that the socialite aborted his pregnancy on grounds that he was not light-skin enough for their baby to come out with her desired skin tone.

“Some people are sick. Mtu yuko so obsessed kuzaa mtoto mcute forgetting that Cahlli na dem wanawezakua light skin and still maze mtoto mweusi. Have seen it with own eyes. Yangu ilitolewa coz she doubted I’m light skin enough for the baby to come out light skin enough. Yani you’d rather be with a wrong guy has long as he can get you cute baby (Light skin)," reads part of Otile's post.

Vera Sidika with Otile Brown

Otile Brown's post

Date a white guy

Otile Brown argued that by saying cute babies, Vera was referring to light-skin because she alerted her skin tone. He advised that Ms Sidika should just date a white guy to avoid stressing herself over the skin tone of her future kids.

"Whats going on in the world. By cute we know you mean light. Daah then for a sure bet get a white man. So when you are light, you are considered cute? We know you and we know through your lies. Sick sick sick and you all will end up bad. Yo all thick this is about me, then you all don’t get the message… Ladies you all are beautiful the way y’all are,” said Otile Brown.

Otile's attack on Vera comes days after she put up a post insinuating that she will make cute babies with boyfriend Jimmy Chansa.

Vera with Jimmy Chansa

Cute Babies

The post elicited mixed reactions with a section claiming that her baby would not be cute because she had bleached her skin.

In response, the voluptuous beauty questioned her fans asking them if dark skin meant ugly. Vera further added that she changed her skin color because it was a personal decision that she had made and not because she was ugly.

"Does this mean Dark skin is ugly? Cause I don’t understand why everyone coming at me as if I said “we gonna make hella white babies” smh. If y’all definition of beauty relies on color and complexion then y’all modafakaz are rotten hypocrites 🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽 FYI; I DIDN’T CHANGE MINE COZ I WASN’T BEAUTIFUL! I GOT FAME & MONEY AS DARK SKIN MEANING I WAS HELLA FINE!!! AND POPPING!!!! I CHANGED COZ I WANTED CHANGE. PERSONAL DECISION. IF I WANTED TO CHANGE COZ IM NOT BEAUTIFUL I WOULD FIX MY NOSE EARS EYES LIPS CHEECKBONES!!!! BEAUTY IS IN THE FEATURES NOT COLOR!" Read her post.