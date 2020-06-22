Dusuma hit-maker Otile Brown has promised to build a mansion and buy a new car for his Australia based Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet aka Nabbi.

Bad Man Shivo who is swimming in the deep waters of Love, went ahead to list 8 qualities that attracted him to the Ethiopian Beauty.

In his message, Otile described Nabbi as a very caring and understanding person who is always unproblematic.

The 8 qualities labeled against Nabbi by Otile are; Peace, Humility, Happiness, Love, Smart, Unproblematic Caring and Understanding.

Otile Brown and his girlfriend Nabayet

Qualities that attracted Otile to Nabbi

“Forget the beauty - she is a sign of 1.peace 2.humility 3.happiness 4.love 5.smart 6.unproblematic 7.caring 8.understanding and her smile and laughter can even cure cancer - so therapeutic .That’s what i ride for .. I promise , soon putting you in a mansion with your favorite car parked outside #inshallah 🙏 @nabbi__ ❤️ #dusuma ft @meddyonly Lyrics Video out on YouTube..link on bio #justinlovealbum track No 7 on @boomplaymusicke,” shared Otile.

Otile's sweet words to Nabbi comes days after she commented on his act of masturbating as a remedy of staying faithful in their long distance relationship.

Also Read: The music industry is demonic -Vanessa Mdee on why she quit music after hooking up with Rotimi

Otile Brown’s girlfriend Nabbi

Masturbation confession

“Yeah I saw that; I saw a lot of messages the next day. It was hilarious, but definitely I’m gonna come. Ones the borders are open, that would be my first destination. I do check on that every day, so there was nothing new and that’s good it should be appreciated. In fact, it should be something that should be looked up to, I think,” said Nabbi.

Nabbi also disclosed that they have tried to break up so many times because of the long- distance but they always end up rekindling their love.

Otile Brown with Girlfriend Nabbi

“Long distance is the hardest thing I have ever experienced. I used to preach that long distance is a no go zone. But what happens is when you create that bond with someone, whether the situation is hard or not, you just have to fight for it. We tried calling it quits so many times. People always gonna come up with stories as to why we are not together, ooh they broke up, somebody cheated, but that was never the case. sometimes you just feel tired of fighting, but if the bond is strong enough you will always find a way,” said Nabayet.