Otile Who? Vera Sidika as she Denies knowing her Ex-boyfriend Otile Brown

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, a curious fan had asked whether she still had feelings for ‘OB’ a short term used to describe her ex’s name, Otile Brown.

“Do you still have feelings for o.b sometimes?” asked the fan.

Vera fired,“Well, I don’t know who ob is but I only have feelings for my hubby.”

Vera and Otile breakup

The socialite had quite the tumultuous breakup with Otile Brown, who claimed that Vera had seduced him into a relationship.

Otile Brown had claimed that he had never loved Vera and never wanted a relationship.

Vera fired back claiming that she wouldn’t even keep wasting her time with Otile disclosing that he had a small manhood.

The two briefly broke up but then got back together and again officially ended the relationship.

Brown Mauzo is my Soulmate

The socialite had disclosed that she got married to singer Brown Mauzo on 12th October 2020.

In March, the Businesswoman was also tasked to defend herself after being told she “settled for less” by marrying musician Brown Mauzo.

She said money has never been a determinant for her relationships, because in the past she dated millionaires and billionaires and things were not rosy as people think.

Vera also hinted at wanting to have children with Mauzo who already has two children from his previous relationships.

Vera disclosed that she hopes to have children by 2023.

