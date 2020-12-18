With the holidays here, there’s never been a better time to get to those series on your must-watch list or missed episodes of Selina.

Telkom has come up with an attractive deal for its mobile subscribers: buy a 30GB data bundle for KSh1 200 and you’ll also get a free one-month subscription to stream Showmax Pro on your mobile device. Get the deal by dialling *544# from your phone.

Here are our picks on Showmax, to watch with your Telkom data:

Catch up on your favourite telenovelas

Watch the latest episodes of all your faves: Kina, Selina, Pete, Kovu, The Queen, and M-Net’s new original series, Legacy, plus comforting local comedies like Hullaballoo Estate and Varshita.

Stream action movies and comedies

With 1GB of data every day for 30 days from Telkom, every night is movie night. Watch Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3: Parabellum, the new Megan Fox action movie Rogue, the terrifying The Invisible Man, and the hilarious Like A Boss.

Binge-watch full seasons of HBO series

Never watched Game of Thrones? Now is the time. Try Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji’s comedy Insecure, the epic fantasy His Dark Materials, Lovecraft Country, and I May Destroy You. Look out for episodes of new seasons of The Undoing and The Third Day that come express from the US.

Watch live Premier League Games

Your 30GB Telkom data bundle comes with a 30-day Showmax Pro subscription - and that means a month’s free access to some incredible live sport. Watch Premier League matches, La Liga and Serie A games live, wherever you are these holidays.

Data-saving tips

First, download the Showmax app. To save data, go into Settings > Preferences in the app and choose the lowest Bandwidth Capping option so you use less data when you stream. The Minimum setting uses just 100MB per hour. That’s up to 10 hours of watching for each GB of data.

This offer is exclusively available to Telkom customers. Dial *544# from your phone or via the Telkom app to get it. Valid from 16 October 2020 until 16 January 2021.

*Sports available on Showmax Pro differ per country.