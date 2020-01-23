Comedian Owago Onyiro reveals why he quit well-paying Radio job (Exclusive)

Former Churchill Show comedian Owago Onyiro has for the first time disclosed the reason as to why he quit his well-paying radio job at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)

Speaking exclusively to Pulselive.co.ke, Owago said that he decided to leave the KBC Radio Taifa job because of some of his colleagues, who did not like the idea of him being there.

The comedian went on to say that the colleagues who had worked at the station for many years felt bad because he was young, and was being paid a lot of money compared to what they earned.

According to Owago, he chose to leave instead having unending spats with the colleagues who were against him being there.

“Radio nilifanya lakini unajua kuna wale watu wana roho mbaya mpaka nikaona mbona nikorofishane na watu. Unajua wanaona sisi tumefanya hapa kazi miaka Kumi, huyu mtoto anakuja juzi na analipwa hela mingi. Kuna vitu mimi kama mtu kutoka huko Kisumu siwezi kubali nikawaachia tu. Hapa nje sisi ni walewale,” said Owago Onyiro.

Advice to young talents

Asked on what he would advise young people who have talent in music and comedy, Onyiro said that they should follow their dreams without taking shortcuts.

He added that they should begin showing their talents to people at home, which is where they should be known first.

“Nikujiamini na usikutane na Owago useme mimi nachekesha. Hapana follow your dreams usitafute short cut na ukitaka kuwa msanii ama comedian lazima uanzie kwenu. Lazima watu wa hio area wajue wewe ni comedian,” said Owago who spoke at Tanzanian singer Aslay’s EP launch Press conference.