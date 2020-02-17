Gospel artiste Ringtone Apoko has come out to open up on the challenges involving Papa Dennis' burial preparations.

Speaking to Willly M Tuva on Mambo Mseto, the singer revealed that many artistes had refused to contribute money meant to give the late singer a proper send off.

“Nimekuja hapa leo kwa mambo Mseto kusema hivi, tumeamua sababu hakuna pesa ya Kuzika Papa Dennis. Hatutaki serikali izike Papa Dennis, hatutaki Papa Dennis mwil wake utupwe, sasa that’s why tumekuja tukasema kama wasanii tuungane pamoja tuweze kuzika papa Dennis. Tumechangisha pesa, wasanii wengi wamekataa kutoa pesa, wachache wametoa” disclosed Ringtone.

Wasanii wengi wamekataa kutoa pesa - Ringtone Apoko on Papa Dennis’ burialv

The singer revealed that they needed more than 650,000 shillings to bury Papa Dennis who is alleged to have jumped off from a building in Pangani near Jubilee party headquarters. His body was found by the roadside about a week ago and police suspect suicide. It is not yet clear whether investigations into his murder are still ongoing or whether they have been concluded.

Alikua amevunjika mguu wa kushoto

Ringtone disclosed that he was at the scene when police arrived and that Papa Dennis had a broken left leg. He had also bled a lot by the time he died.

“Yule msanii ambaye alitoa papa Dennis Nguo ili askari waeze kumuona ni mimi. Yaani ile initial kabisa ni mimi. Mimi ndio sikuogopa. Mimi ndio niliweza kumgeuza kufanya nini mwili wa papa Dennis. Mguu wa kushoto ulikua umevunjika, halafu kati ya rib na goti mfupa ulikua umevunjika, na kwa kichwa nyuma na mgongo alikua ameumia sana na damu ilikua imetoka sana na alikua amefariki” said ringtone.

Asked whether the award-winning singer killed himself, Ringtone said that its either he jumped to his death or was pushed from the building.

Ringtone revealed that Papa Dennis' house had been closed and that he was living in Mash Mjukuu's studio. Since the fall out with Sadat Muhindi, the late singer was going through a lot.

People blaming Sadat for Papa Dennis death

The singer disclosed that when they had a fundraising for the funeral, people attacked Sadat blaming him for Papa Dennis' death and for abandoning him. The Pamela hit maker had to come to Sadat's rescue telling the people that if it wasn't for Sadat, Papa wouldn't have reached that far in the music industry.

Papa Dennis

“Mi ndio Chairman wa hiyo mkutano nlisimama nikawaambia Papa Denis alikua Matunda na hakua anajulikana, vile mnataka kumtusi Sadat, asingechukua pesa yake awekelee kwa papa Deniis hamgewai mjua, angebaki matunda. Papa Dennis ametembea dunia, amelipiwa video za gari amefanya na wasanii wakubwa amabo wasanii wa Kenya hawajafaulu kuwa na financial muscle ya kueza kuimba na hao wasanii na walipe production ya hizo video”

"Papa Dennis kwangu alikufa ju ya stress, Papa Dennis alikufa sababu mambo yake hayakuenda vile ambavyo walitarajia. Ile life amabayo alikua anatarajia aisihi haikueza kufanyika hivyo" added Ringtone.