Comedian and radio presenter Jacqueline Nyaminde aka Wilbroda has for the first time explained why she is still single, despite parting ways with the father of her son many years ago.

In an interview with Sema na JG, the mother of one said that what used to attract her in a man when she was younger, is not what attracts her to a man now.

“As you grow older, the things you look for or hope for in a man shifts because back then what would attract me in a man is not what attracts me anymore. A lot of people will say Jacky that guy is hot, that guy is loaded, but for me it’s not that which I’m looking for,” said Wilbroda.

Actress Wilbroda

She mentioned that she is looking for a man she can sit down with and have intellectual conversations, and someone who can add value to her life.

Ms Nyaminde added that being a mother to a son, she is also looking for someone who can be a role model to her son, among other qualities.

“There’s that X factor. I want to be able to sit with this guy and have intelligent conversations, I want someone who will build me. Also, because I’m a mother, I want someone who will mentor my son and those are the things you look at especially when you are a mother,” she said.

Actress and Radio presenter Wilbroda

During the interview, Wilbroda also opened up about her baby daddy and the circumstances that led to them parting ways.

