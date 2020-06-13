Actor Pascal Tokodi has welcomed Internet Sensation cum actress Azziad Nasenya, with both hands to the Selina cast after she made debut on the local Swahili telenovela that airs on Maisha Magic East, on Friday.

Tokodi shared a photo posing next to Nasenya with a captions that reads “Welcome to the family Azz 😎”.

Azziad Nasenya on Selina

In a separate post, an excited Azziad also shared the goods news of her debut on Selina saying “Tonight is the night!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Finally ready to share with everyone what I’ve been cooking up the last few months. Tonight, I'll be making a debut on a very popular local show! Tune in to @MaishaMagicEast (DStv 158/ GOtv 4) and @maishamagicplus_tv (DStv 163) tonight at 8.30pm. #AzziadOnSelina”

Under the tag #AzziadonSelina, Netizens also lauded the young talent, for the debut on the local Swahili soap opera.

Azziad became popular after her video jamming to Femi One and Mejja’s song Utawezana under the #Utawezanachallenge went viral.

Azziad Nasenya

Netizens react to Azziad's debut on Selina

@ZAKOO1MK “#AzziadOnSelina Congratulations @AzziadNasenya the way you showed up into limelight wasn't easy and now it's time to shine!!! Wewe ni wa nguvu”.

@Vj_dennoh “Never give up @AzziadNasenya ame prove it let them talk but surprise them with your moves”

@kiharufinest “Wow! Our Queen has done it again, today she made her debut on selina. ❤❤ Revolving hearts @AzziadNasenya #AzziadOnSelina”

@katoijames1 “People attacked you after Utawezana saying bad words,Some mockickg you see now wonders of God! #AzziadOnSelina”

@ThisIsMboya “Azziad alianza tu kama mchezo sahi she is featuring in one of the biggest TV Dramas in the world. Never underrate yourself and your ability. (Photo Courtesy) #AzziadOnSelina”