RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Pastor T Mwangi's reaction to George Wajackoyah's manifesto

Authors:

Amos Robi

Pastor T said the ideas by the Roots party leader were good but could be practically impossible

Pastor T's advice to George Wajackoyah
Pastor T's advice to George Wajackoyah

Popular city Evangelist Pastor T Mwangi has weighed into the political discussion surrounding Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah who seeks to introduce Marijuana farming if elected president.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Plug TV, the gospel rapper turned pastor said the cropping up of Wajackoyah in this year’s general election was historical as there was a new leader who spoke a language young people understood.

Pastor T said the new generation doesn’t believe in the institutions in the country hence they don’t see value in voting adding that the coming generation wont believe in the tribal politics noting that Wajackoyah has began that change.

“Government institutions have been compromised to the point young people don’t believe in politics anymore. Young people feel they would rather vote for Wajackoyah rather than the same people who have been in power all along,” Pastor T noted.

Pastor T Mwangi
Pastor T Mwangi Pastor T Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

T said an era of value politics was on the way insisting tribal politics was going to be killed by generation Z.

“There is a generation coming that doesn’t recognize tribe, this generation has recognized that no politician makes no sense for them but the coming of Wajackoyah makes sense for them as he speaks a language they understand,” noted Pastor T.

Pastor T however pointed out that Wajackoyah needed to use his intellectual knowledge to package his message as a serious policy that would transform the nation. The evangelist said the Roots Party leader needed to prove the idea he had was viable through the connects he had in the foreign nations.

Justina Wangui Wamae (left), the running mate of Roots party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah (right)
Justina Wangui Wamae (left), the running mate of Roots party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah (right) Pulse Live Kenya

“Wajackoyah is learned, come with a business proposal, have we seen any interactions with America, its just an assumption, there are global policies for exports he speaks things that sound very good but in reality, they may not be very practical, we just need facts,” Pastor T noted.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor T Mwangi's reaction to George Wajackoyah's manifesto

Pastor T Mwangi's reaction to George Wajackoyah's manifesto

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

WRC Safari Rally names the only festival authorized to use their logo

WRC Safari Rally names the only festival authorized to use their logo

I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir Kizz Daniel says

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Harmonize and Kajala ready to risk it all as they unleash new steamy photos

Harmonize and Kajala ready to risk it all as they unleash new steamy photos

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Diamond's videographer launches music career amid reports of being fired

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Njugush should be studied in Universities - Abel Mutua explains why

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Winnie Odinga opens up on how brother, Fidel's death changed her life

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan, Vera and her family, Nicola and Chantal,

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Eric Omondi's ex-girlfriend Chantal badly assaulted by boyfriend, he reacts [Video]

Eric Omondi