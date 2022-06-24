Pastor T Mwangi's reaction to George Wajackoyah's manifesto

In an interview on Plug TV, the gospel rapper turned pastor said the cropping up of Wajackoyah in this year’s general election was historical as there was a new leader who spoke a language young people understood.

Pastor T said the new generation doesn’t believe in the institutions in the country hence they don’t see value in voting adding that the coming generation wont believe in the tribal politics noting that Wajackoyah has began that change.

“Government institutions have been compromised to the point young people don’t believe in politics anymore. Young people feel they would rather vote for Wajackoyah rather than the same people who have been in power all along,” Pastor T noted.

Pastor T Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

T said an era of value politics was on the way insisting tribal politics was going to be killed by generation Z.

“There is a generation coming that doesn’t recognize tribe, this generation has recognized that no politician makes no sense for them but the coming of Wajackoyah makes sense for them as he speaks a language they understand,” noted Pastor T.

Pastor T however pointed out that Wajackoyah needed to use his intellectual knowledge to package his message as a serious policy that would transform the nation. The evangelist said the Roots Party leader needed to prove the idea he had was viable through the connects he had in the foreign nations.

Pulse Live Kenya