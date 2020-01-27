Former EMB signed artiste Peter Blessing and music producer- Producer Paulo have opened up on how EMB boss Kevin Bahati tricked them into getting arrested.

Speaking to Pulse Live, the two disclosed that they received a call saying that Blessing was to have an interview with a Daily Nation journalist at the Norfolk hotel.

On their arrival, the two were arrested and taken to Central Police Station, where Paulo spent a day before he was released. Blessing remained in police custody for three days.

Producer Paulo with Bahati. Peter Blessing, Producer Paulo reveal how Bahati tricked them into getting arrested

According to producer Paulo, he had only offered to help Peter Blessing because he had nowhere to go and he knows how a talented musician he is.

“Ni mimi nilipigiwa simu na jamaa anaitwa Hillary akasema anawork na Daily Nation. Huyu (Blessing) akitoka Voi alinipigia simu akaniambia hana mahali pa kwenda. Nikamwambia juu nina nafasi nyumbani kuja ulale huku kama siku mbili alafu urudi nyumbani ndio nikamwambia hawezi enda nyumbani kabla hajarecord kitu juu alikuwa na burden. Hakuwa na hata Instagram account yake nikamwambia achanue watu ako na account mpya akachukua video nikamsaidia ku-upload. So EMB kuona wakatumia trick ya anafaa aende interview. Kuenda interview hapa Norfolk Hotel tukakuwa arrested,” narrated Producer Paulo.

Peter Blessing with Bahati. Peter Blessing, Producer Paulo reveal how Bahati tricked them into getting arrested

Accusations

Blessing, during the interview, mentioned that upon his arrest, police alleged that he had obtained more than Sh2 million, money he has never seen or touched with his hands.

“Mimi tulivyoshikwa niliandikiwa obtaining Sh2, 039, 000. Mara ya kwanza niliambiwa two million pekeake mara yua pili nikaambiwa na 39, 000. Nilikuwa tu confused juu sikuwa na hio pesa na sikuwa na otherwise,” said the musician.

Producer Paulo was accused of stealing a studio table and sound proof marts from Bahati’s studio, allegations he strongly denied stating that they were given to him by Bahati, when he was upgrading his studio (EMB).

Producer Paulo, Peter Blessing and Pulse Live-Journalist Brian Oruta

“Niliandikiwa stealing meza ya studio na sound proof kwa Bahati,” said Paulo.

He (Producer Paulo) also clarified that he was never signed at EMB records and he only worked with them, whenever he was called to.