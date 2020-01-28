Former EMB signee Peter Blessing was on Tuesday slapped with a Sh500K Bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh200K, after being sued by Bahati on grounds of obtaining Sh2, 039, 000 through false pretense while at EMB Records.

Following today's ruling, Blessing was allowed to go home after paying the cash bail. His case will again be mentioned on February 11, 2020 at court number 11 (Milimani Law Courts) for a pre-trial direction and fixing of hearing dates.

The charge sheet read; “Peter Munyaru you are charged with obtaining money by false pretense, between the 4th of July 2019 to the 5th day of January 2020 at EMB Records in Nairobi. Obtaining Sh2, 039, 000 from Kevin Kioko by falsely pretending that you were able to produce music videos, with the said EMB records.”

Not Guilty

Appearing before Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Blessing pleaded not guilty to the charges labelled against him, by the EMB President.

Earlier on, a warrant of arrest had been issued against Peter on grounds that he failed to appear in court on January 23rd, 2019.

However on January 28th, the warrant of arrest was lifted, after his lawyer Festus Mbati defended his client stating that they received summon to appear in court January 22nd and not January 23rd.

“Since the accused person has presented himself before the court the warrant of arrest therefore initiated by that fact. When the accused person was arrested he was granted a police bail and on the cash bail receipt, it was indicated that the accused was to appear before Court on January 22nd. However we came to court but the investigating officer (IO) was not present and there was no file. But on 23rd of February, through some trickery, without informing us, the IO came to court and launched a formal charge against the accused person. And as a result of his absence a warrant of arrest was issued and cash bail of Sh10K was deposited by the IO,” said Peter Blessing’s Lawyer Festus Mbati.

Peter Blessing is being represented by three lawyers namely; Festus Mbati, Francis Karanja and Eric Kioko from Karanja Mbatiey advocates.

On the other hand, Producer Paulo who was arrested alongside Peter Blessing last week is set to appear in court on Friday.