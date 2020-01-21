Peter Blessing speaks out after spending 3 nights in Jail over Bahati’s Sh2 Million

Gospel Singer Peter Blessing has spoken out after being released from Central Police Station where he spent three nights, after Bahati ordered for his arrest.

According to Blessing, he was arrested on grounds of obtaining over Sh2 million via a 20 years contract he signed when joining EMB Records last year.

The new kid on the block, disclosed that his move to part ways with EMB, is what landed him in trouble, as he did not know that the person who had offered to help him build his music career, will turn out to be manipulating.

“Can't Imagine nlikua cell😪 But God I know this are signs of my success, Mungu halali mengi mazuri yananisubiri.... Its only God who reply to the deeds the poor are going through. Fake allegations got consequences. God's Favour. I never Chose to be the way Iam but it's by God's grace and He will lift me more and more despite the challenges am going through. HARD TIME WILL ALWAYS REVEAL TRUE FRIENDS. Thank You to those who are with me. I want to thank my MOM too she's the reason am here and she's helping me push on,” reads Peter’s post on Instagram.

Frustrations

“Nilikuwa nimeandikiwa Obtaining Sh2, 039, 000 ivo, lakini hakuna ukweli kwa hiyo. So nilipata nimeshitakiwa Hivo. So hii ilikuja baada ya kutaka kutoka EMB. Unajua nikiingia EMB nilikuwa na plans zangu na pia God huguide mtu, so nilifeel maybe ni time ya God nitoke EMB, sikuwa na Ubaya hata nawao. Kulikuwa na issues tu mob, unapata wanacall Mom wanamuongelesha tu vibaya, na hiyo ilikuwa inaniuma sana sana, alafu kuna time walisema niende tu home na hata nisirudi, but time nilirudi Nairobi, wao walijam so ikabidi nimeenda ofisi tuonane, but main reason na feel tu God Alikuwa na reason nitoke. Kulikuwa na vitu mingi zilikuwa zinahappen, so kivyangu niliona tu nitoke. But unajua kwa side ya Mom ilimhurt sana, juu yeye anaweza sema anything kama kitu ni wrong. So ukweli itakuja tu kujulikana. So iliniuma sana kuwekwa Cell na ilikuwa mara ya Kwanza,” said Peter Blessing.

20 years contract

Blessing added that he had signed a 20 years contract with EMB Records; “Nilikuwa nimesign contract ya 20 years. So nilikuwa na expectations zangu nikaona wacha tufanye kazi, juu sikuwa nafikiria hata siku moja nitatoka, nilikuwa nataka hata kama nikutoka , nitoke kama niko great kabisa, juu huwezi sema nimekuwa star ndo nitoke, but nimetoka mapema. Nimetoka ndo ni protect dreams zangu na kusaidia familia yangu. So nilikuwa ndani from Thursday to Sunday. Iliniuma mbona mtu ananifanyie hivi, but nikaambia Mungu nisaidie.”

Asked if Bahati visited him at Central Police Station Peter said, “Alikuwa anakam, so kivyake anaona nimedanganywa na watu, but in real life, hii decision niliifikiria mara ka 10 ndo nimamek hii decision ya kutoka, ni protect future yangu mapema. Miss Understanding kwangu ni kawaida."

Peter Blessing had been arrested alongside former EMB records Producer Paulo.

Mother's Outcry

Blessings revelation, comes days after his mother had mentioned that Bahati was mistreating his son in the name of helping him.

The mother also mentioned that his son also performed at EMB Jesus Party but he was only given Sh3, 000. She requested Bahati to return his son back home, in the same manner he took him when he promised to help him.