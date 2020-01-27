Former Tusker Project Fame contestant Peter Msechu wedded his longtime girlfriend Amariss Muffa, in a beautiful ceremony that was held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives including Anerlisa’s fiancé Ben Pol. The couple later on proceeded to have their reception at Impala House in Mbezi, Dar es Salaam.

An excited Msechu took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans with the caption, "Rasmi Mr&Mrs PETER MSECHU❤️ @ama_lauren ❤️❤️ Till death Do Us Apart🙏🏿"

The couple has been together for ten years and are blessed with two kids Lauren and Levin. The singer proposed to his fiance back in 2016.

Photos (Courtesy)

