Sharon Obara stuns in gorgeous kitenge ahead of Miss World finale

Obara flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time after the pageant was postponed last year. The crowning pageant will be held on Wednesday, March 16 (early hours of Thursday, March 17 in Kenya).

The competition was initially set to happen on December 16, 2021 but was brought to a halt due to positive Covid-19 cases among contestants and staff.

On Tuesday, March 15 Obara reflected on her journey in the competition and said she was proud to represent her country at the global stage.

Pulse Live Kenya

Down to the wire

"Judges interview done and dusted ✅ The countdown is almost over 🥺 I can't believe just how fast time has flown," read her caption on Instagram.

Obara joins representatives from 40 countries, who are the 15 winners from the fast-track events and 25 shortlisted by the judges.

They will all compete for the crown currently held by 2019 Miss World Tori-Ann Singh from Jamaica at the coronation ceremonies which will be staged at Puerto Rico’s Coca-Cola Music Hall.

Pulse Live Kenya

"This is our 70th anniversary, which marks an historic milestone for us. All of us at Miss World are excited to have it in Puerto Rico,” said Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization.