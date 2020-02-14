Gospel singer Size 8 is looking all snatched up weeks up after giving birth to baby number 2 named Muraya Junior.

For the past few days, Mama Wambo has been teasing her Instagram family by flaunting her hot photos and all we can say is her snap back game is on point.

The mother of two welcomed her second born son in November 2019, but you can barely tell that she was even pregnant in the first place.

Size 8 steps out looking all snatched up weeks after giving Birth (Photos)

Most of the comments left under Size 8’s photos, gushed over her good looks.

Lovely comments

miss_keysha_makeup “Wooooowwwwww beautiful”

jessy_pee “Mama watoto umeamua kutumaliza🔥🔥😍”

wambuisila “You look amazingly cute and hot❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Lovyaa guys”

faith_deepay “It forced me to go through all comments to believe its mama Wambo.😍😍😍😘😘😘”

terryannechebet “You look absolutely stunning mama!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

sellyamutabi “You look beautiful darling”

nycewanjeri “You look amazing linet ❤️”

puritywere “Uuuuwwwiiiii..you are stunning👌”

aglitor “Looking good Mama wambo👌🙌🙌

Dinner with the Muraya's

On February 14th, 2020 the Muraya’s will be hosting a couples dinner, celebrating love as the world marks Valentine’s Day.

“Its finally here——- couples only!!! Dating , courting and married you are all welcome on 14th of Feb @emoryhotelke (kileleshwa) DINE WITH THE MURAYAS. Relationship is a beautiful especially with the right partner and well rooted in God , whether married , dating , courting or even mnakatiana 😂😂😂 ,So come hear our story , ups and downs ,we also dine together with you and yours , play games galore with your partner , love dance and open mic for different love birds sharing their testimonies . Content 18+ only” shared Size 8

Photos

