Kenya’s number one female Disk Jokey, DJ Pierra Makena has for the first time shared details of her weight loss journey, revealing that she has so far lost 27kgs, over the past few weeks.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said she has been doing it slow and steady and currently weighs 67kgs from the initial 94kgs when she started the weight loss journey.

“Slow and steady! My weight loss journey. Still on the drop.. from 94kgs we are now playing at 67kgs. We will get there....🤪🤪❤❤❤,” she said in her post.

DJ Pierra Makena quietly embarked on her weight loss journey without revealing much to her fans on what she was doing, as people stayed at home due to the spread of deadly coronavirus.

As soon as she shared the first photo of what she has been up to, most of her friends, fans and colleagues went ahead to ask her to share with them how she has been able to lose tremendous weight in weeks.

Others congratulated and encouraged her to keep going

Here are their reactions;

brendawairimu_ Yesssss well in baby, unakaa fiti sana

riggo_ahlstedt Wow total inspiration Kena 😍I have 2 babies i was 86kgs now I'm at 59kgs after my consistency and discipline in my diet and training hard..job well done

mrskimani Wooooow! Please share the secret

nelly.orenja_254 80kgs to 73kgs one and a half months we'll get there 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

makenakenya Prepossessing🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥wats the weight loss secret na uniambii

icon.pro How did you do that

hanifah_billal Looking amazing, share tips

nelly.orenja_254 You look different 😘😘😘😘😘😘

willie_walobwa That's enough.... Kwani unataka kuwa 50kgs jameni

ruthwairimumuthee Share how u achieved it at 85 working to reach 50 😕

Pierra Makena shares photo of her weight loss journey after losing 27Kgs for the first time

beckie_kinoti 94 all the way to 67? .... Wow

bobomachari Aki sunaka poa simami hapo ama usimamie 65

kasandi_nambisia Goals!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

patricia.rima 👏👏👏si pole bas🔥😍

thiskenyan Would be happy to hear tips... 👌

terrey_maggey Hunny you making some of us look bad!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥