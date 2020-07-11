Police in Nakuru moved in swiftly and stopped a widely-publicized daytime exotic party and pole dancing extravaganza dubbed ‘Vegas Heat Saturday’ at a popular club in Nakuru.

Sebs Hotel located along Moi Road in Nakuru was to be venue of the extravaganza where attended were to get a treat of a lifetime.

Posters advertising the event indicated that the extravaganza would start at 3pm on Saturday (today) and end at 9 pm when the night curfew begins.

The posters indicated that social distancing, along with other Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Health ministry would be observed.

Police who were tipped by local officials were on high alert and ensured that the party never took off as promised in the posters.

Sebs Hotel which houses Sebs Club

The County’s Public Health chief officer Samuel King’ori set the ball rolling by warning the organizers that the event would go against Covid-19 regulations.

Kingori’s statement read in part that “Be advised that Covid-19 regulations still stand…Anyone who contravenes the same (will face) legal action and licenses of the premises will be revoked permanently”.

He tipped the polce through the county commissioner of the event with just a few hours to go.

“I hereby request your office and that of the county commander to stop the event, because we have not allowed any kind of gathering,” read the letter to the County Commissioner.

In an interesting twist of events, Sebs hotel’s management stated that the posters were a mistake adding that no revelers were to be hosted at the club, adding that the dancers were to do their rehearsals without any patrons at the club.

“We didn’t plan to host clients. The exotic dancers were to come and do their rehearsals on their own. An error was made in making the poster,” said Sebs Club manager Simon Ndung’u.