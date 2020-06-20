In a move that caught many by surprise, police visited the home of deceased Ohangla Maestro Abenny Jachiga to offer an apology to the family for what transpired last week when the police faced off with his fans before his burial at night.

Led by Kisumu Central OCPD Peter Kattam and his Kisumu East counterpart Musyimi Mwendwa, the officers came bearing gifts of bags of food and apologies for the family and fans of the deceased musician.

“There are things which took place during the burial, and if there are some which we did not handle well, please forgive us,” said Musyimi.

Police officers and Abenny Jachiga's relatives standing next to his grave

The police boss admitted that the police often face challenges in executing their duties and may at times step on people’s toes.

“It is not our wish to overstep our mandate when doing our work, or to make people feel bad,” added Musyimi.

“We know Jachiga was a breadwinner in the family, and our coming to mourn with them and show solidarity is a way of appreciating the situation that he has left his family in,” Kattam added while handing over the consignment of maize flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice and other sanitation products to the family.

Nyong'o lauds move, county government to follow suit

The visit was applauded by the County Government of Kisumu, led by Prof. Anyang Nyongo who divulged that his administration would follow suit.

“What the police have done is a good gesture. As a county government we will also visit the family in the coming days,” said Nyong'o.

Attempts to bury the body of the Ohangla maestro on Friday, 12 June 2020 was met with resistance as mourners engaged police in a rowdy fight over the body.

File image of mourner with Bernard Onyango aka Abenny Jachiga's Coffin after they overwhelmed the police

The rowdy mourners pelted police with stones after the law enforcers attempted to stop plans to un-inter the body of the Benga musician.

They claimed to have not been given sufficient time to mourn the celebrity adding that he deserved a decent burial.

Reports indicate that Abenny Jachiga was buried at 2:30 am with only his younger brother Austin Omondi allowed to witness the burial.

A few hours after he was buried on Saturday (13 June 2020), drama was witnessed at his home after his mother Monica Auma and widow Belinda Aluoch were forced to sit on his grave to stop mourners from exhuming his body.

Videos emerged online, showing Jachiga’s mother pleading with locals who had showed up at her son’s grave with the aim of exhuming the body that was buried at 2:30am under tight security.