Polycarp has taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Lady Maandy as she turns a year older.

Through his Instagram post, the critically acclaimed guitarist penned down an emotional message highlighting why he values his wife so much.

"This woman. Not sure I can do enough justice in expressing how much she means to me. The anchor of my life and Mother to my children(yes childREN 😄)," said Fancy Fingers.

Polycarp Otieno’s wife Lady Mandy speaks on her Pregnancy journey Pulse Live Kenya

The two became husband and wife in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony held in Burundi in August 2018, where Amanda comes from.

Polycarp finished off the post by asking his followers to join him in wishing his lovely wife a happy birthday.

"Please send love to this beautiful African Queen on this beautiful day that she was created. PS: One of my favorite photos taken back in 2017 and one of my most memorable nights together ❤️"

Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child. The two have been preparing for the baby and showing it to the whole world in their YouTube series.

The series featured them preparing food delicacies suited for pregnant women, going on photo shoots to have memories of their pregnancy, and taking a few dates to have some quality time together, among other things.

The couple was actually hoping to have the baby a week before the due date but it did not happen as the baby was not yet ready to come out of its mama’s belly.

