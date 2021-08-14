Popular Kikuyu musician, Samidoh has released a new song called, Muthoniwa just days after Karen Nyamu accused him of domestic abuse.

Taking to his instagram page, Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, shared a photo of him dressed in a long-sleeved white but floral tailor-made shirt and cowboy hat, with the caption;

"Kìndù kìa mwene ni Kìa mwene!!! (Mali ya mtu ni yake" MÙTHONIWA" Officially out. View on my You Tube Channel...Asante for the support."

Domestic abuse

On Tuesday, Nyamu who is a Director at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company accused Samidoh of beating her up and smashing her phone.

Through an Instagram live she said the argument ensued after her trip to Mombasa which she claims was work-related.

She claimed that he stormed into her house on Monday, night August 7, and accused her of cheating on suspicion that she was with another man in Mombasa.

The aspiring politician accused the musician of punching her in the face and destroying her iPhone 12 pro max which retails for Sh150,000.

“He has just come to my house and beat me up so badly threatening to kill me and go to Kamiti,” she said.

Nyamu said she would file a police report and take Samidoh to court despite it being the first time he has laid his hands on her.

“I was hiding in one of the bathrooms in my spare bedrooms but he checked all around until he found me,” she continued.

"I have been beaten, my hair has been removed and I am just 3 months pregnant. We women are so stupid, we have to teach these violent guys a lesson," Nyamu added.