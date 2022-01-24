RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Nigerian singer makes fun of Kenyan man for stealing his fiancée

Nigerian breakout star, Portable has made fun of a Kenyan man who accused him of snatching his fiancée immediately after arriving in Kenya.

“Why did you bring her close to me when you have no money?” asked Portable via video posted on Instagram on Saturday.

This all started after a video went viral showing the Nigerian, dancing with a girl who is yet to be identified.

The following morning, Portable shared a video via Instagram of the girl covered in a duvet. It was crystal clear that the two had fun the previous night.

It’s currently unclear why he’s in the country but his videos have been making rounds on social media showing the singer having fun with Kenyan women.

On Monday, a video showing the singer flanked by three ladies in a room went viral on Twitter. One of the girls, socialite Shakilla could be seen dancing for him while addressing himself as her "daddy."

Who is Portable?

Portable rose to stardom in December after Nigerian musician Olamide jumped on his hit single 'Zazoo Zeh.'

The new music sensation later called out popular dancer Poco Lee for allegedly trying to steal his hit single. On most streaming platforms, the record is credited to 'Poco Lee X Portable X Olamide.'

The artist expressed his displeasure over the arrangement. He also claimed that he won't agree to the release of a video for the song, however it seems they were empty threats as on December 26, the video was released.

